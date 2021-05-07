I've lately been using a 3rd party tool to automatically farm Steam Trading Cards. I then sell these cards on the Steam Marketplace for tiny numbers, to the tune of receiving 1-5 cents for most of the cards (with Steam taking a commission), with occasional cards worth 50 cents or more depending on the card's rarity. According to what the tool told me, I have over 800 more cards to farm, and I'm getting them at a rate of about 20-30 per day, roughly 1 every 20 minutes for 8 hours per day, so I'll have to do another 2 months or so of farming them to get all the cards.

This money I receive in this way can ONLY be used legitimately to buy goods on Steam, generally games and DLC. I cannot turn them into, say, grocery money or change for vending machines, or withdraw them from my Steam Balance in any way. Assuming the average value of a card is about 5 cents, I estimate all my cards I'll farm put together will be around 60 EUR in value in total (I think my original card total I could farm was about 1200 cards over 240 games).

My question is: I live in Belgium (NOTE: if someone could edit this in as a tag, that would be great). Would I have to pay income taxes on this money?