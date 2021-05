I just realized that the 529 plan contribution deadline is the end of the calendar year. So my first-time 529 plan contribution that happened a few days ago should not be counted in the year 2020 tax return. I need to amend my tax return. My understanding is that the 529 plan only related to the state tax return. Am I correct? I am in MA. So I only need to amend the MA state tax return, is this correct?