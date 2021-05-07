Can I buy 50%+1 stocks of PST in order to become the owner?

It depends on what you mean by "become the owner". With 50% +1 of the outstanding shares you can control any shareholder vote (and get 50% of dividends etc.). There are still corporate governance laws and regulations in most countries, though, that may prevent you from drastic measures, like, say, completely liquidating the company. So you can't do anything but you effectively control the direction of the company.

How much will I pay for the stocks?

The minimum cost would be half of the market cap, which is the number of outstanding shares times the current market price. As of today that's just over 7 Billion EUR. But note than when you start buying large chunks of chares you'll see the price rise as you go, so depending on how many willing sellers you find in the open market, you may pay much more than that once owners figure out what you're up to.