My ex-husband keeps trying to find out my banking information. We have been divorced for 3 years but still involved in the family court system. Over the past years, he's opened closed accounts, bought his girlfriend with him to the bank to get information pretending she's me, given out my social security number, filled out transfers requesting money from me. I've changed banks so he wouldn't know where I banked but he found out. Most recently, he went to the bank and attempted to find out information about my RRSP, asking for very specific details. He attempted to get them to fill out a transfer form as if he's going to transfer money. He has no money to transfer to me and even if he did he wouldn't voluntarily do so.

Not only am I tired of this financial abuse but it's causing me so much extra work every time he attempts to find out information. I can not imagine why he needs my information but I assume it's for nothing good.

The bank(s) do not do anything about this except reassure me that he won't get my information. Any suggestions???