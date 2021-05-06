Before I ask my question, I would like to tell that I am not from a Business background and therefore this might sound like a stupid question to most.

Recently, I watched a film based on Steve Jobs Biography, where at a point he meets an investor an negotiate like this

$90,000 Investment with $300,000 Valuation and $250,000 Credit Line with 10% Interest to be paid back in full once we met net revenue positive

obviously, I understood some fractions of it like $90,000 investment but want a clear understanding what actually deal was specially Investment with Valuation and Credit Line terms.

And also what will investor get in return for the investment of $90,000 Investment, what share of profit?

Will the investor get profit share through out the life of company or is it for limited time period?

Will investor withdraw all of his investment once company starts making profits or what?

Also what does