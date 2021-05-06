1

Before I ask my question, I would like to tell that I am not from a Business background and therefore this might sound like a stupid question to most.

Recently, I watched a film based on Steve Jobs Biography, where at a point he meets an investor an negotiate like this

 $90,000 Investment with $300,000 Valuation and $250,000 Credit Line with 10% Interest 
 to be paid back in full once we met net revenue positive

obviously, I understood some fractions of it like $90,000 investment but want a clear understanding what actually deal was specially Investment with Valuation and Credit Line terms.

And also what will investor get in return for the investment of $90,000 Investment, what share of profit?

Will the investor get profit share through out the life of company or is it for limited time period?

Will investor withdraw all of his investment once company starts making profits or what?

Also what does

$90,000 investment in return for 10% Equity means
0

'10% equity' Means '10% ownership of the company'. "Equity ownership" means basically stock ownership, so this would give 10% of all future profits forever, unless the person sold their shares.

So the agreement above gives the investor 10% of the company, and in return the investor provides the company with 2 things: $90k, and a loan of $300k [credit line instead of loan implies that the company can draw it when needed, like having a credit card with a 300k limit instead of a full loan of $300k immediately].

The company would also need to pay back the credit line once revenues match annual expenses.

Whether the investor can force the company or Steve Jobs to buy back his shares at any point would be a particular point mentioned in a contract far longer than you would see in a movie talking about such things.

