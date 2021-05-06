Background

My "side hustle" for a while has been the US Navy Reserve. I think I've stopped having fun, and I'm ready to quit and devote that time to my main job, my family, etc.

However, one of the major benefits of the Reserves is the retirement - If you complete 20 years of service, you get a pension worth some fraction of your rank's base pay, starting at 62.

I'd like to understand what the value of that retirement is. I get that it's a nice perk, but how should I think of it to understand what I'm missing out on if I do leave the service?

The Question

How do I put a dollar value on a defined benefit of ~25k a year, from 62 until I die?