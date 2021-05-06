1

Background

My "side hustle" for a while has been the US Navy Reserve. I think I've stopped having fun, and I'm ready to quit and devote that time to my main job, my family, etc.

However, one of the major benefits of the Reserves is the retirement - If you complete 20 years of service, you get a pension worth some fraction of your rank's base pay, starting at 62.

I'd like to understand what the value of that retirement is. I get that it's a nice perk, but how should I think of it to understand what I'm missing out on if I do leave the service?

The Question

How do I put a dollar value on a defined benefit of ~25k a year, from 62 until I die?

Improve this question
2

The typical way to value such payments is to think about it from an investment standpoint. Meaning, how much would I pay for an annuity (which is just a fixed series of payments) with some interest rate r that paid P dollars for n years?

The rate of return can be either a "risk-free" rate of return like you'd get from a savings account, or if you want to compare it to what you'd make investing the money yourself with a little more risk, use a higher number. 5% is a fairly conservative rate to use if you take a moderate amount of risk.

So, given that, let's say you live for 20 years after age 62. The value of that investment at age 62 would be

PV = P/r * (1- (1+r)^(-n))

or

25k/.05 * (1- (1.05^-20))  ~= 250k

But that's the value at age 62. What's the value now? To get that you'd discount that value back to the present, which means using a similar formula with n being the number of years between now and when you turn 62. Let's say that's 25 years:

PV = FV*(1+r)^(-n)

   = 250k * (1.05)^(-25) ~= 74k

That is analogous to saying if you had 74k now, you could invest it at 5% per year for 25 years, and have enough money (still earning 5%) to pay you 25k for another 20 years.

Improve this answer
2
  • "annuity" is the key term here. I'm not sure why you use 5% as the discount rate though. Since there's no opportunity cost to consider, wouldn't it make more sense to use a risk free rate, for example 1.6% for 10Y treasurys? Also, I would use a range of scenarios for longevity. Another factor to consider might be survivor benefits, if they're entitled to the pension. – 0xFEE1DEAD 28 mins ago
  • See also: Present Value of an Annuity – 0xFEE1DEAD 25 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.