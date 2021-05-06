Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

The organization I am treasurer for recently purchased a bundle of power tools, which included multiple power tools, batteries, and a charger. Since the useful lifetime of these tools should be far greater than one year, I am recording these items as fixed assets in our books and depreciating them. Since they were purchased as a bundle, however, I don't have individual cost bases for each item. How should I determine the items' cost bases?