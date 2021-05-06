0

I have a 50k investment which was 20k this time last year. Assuming it continues this growth when can I retire? How do I calculate a good spending trajectory?

Improve this question
New contributor
Rajesh Kumar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Rajesh Kumar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.