Block 14 of my W2 says $40,000 RSU. My paystub itemized the $15,000 tax deductions (fed, state, SSA, etc..). Out of the remaining $25,000, twenty thousand dollars were deposited to my E-Trade account, kept it there and did not sell. The remaining $5,000, although I did not receive, was added to my total income and taxes deducted from it. Will my cost basis be $25,000 so that the $5,000 will be deducted from my total income.