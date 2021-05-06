1

It seems that the conventional wisdom on portfolio allocation suggests that one should include a bond component in one's portfolio. The usual way that people gain exposure to bonds is by buying a bond ETF. The relatively conservative "Bogleheads" index investing community appears to subscribe this thinking; it advocates a "three-fund portfolio" where one of the funds is a total market bond ETF.

The problem is that these bond ETFs never mature. They experience perpetual interest rate risk. A long-term rise in interest rates would lead to a more or less permanent loss of principal. Contrast this to holding a regular bond to maturity. Assuming negligible credit risk, the payout of a regular bond held to maturity is known at the time it is bought. In contrast, the payout of the bond ETF is not known in advance; there is a very real risk of permanent loss of principal when one wishes to sell in X years.

From what I see, by buying a bond ETF, one is essentially betting on interest rates to ensure the preservation of principal. This looks highly speculative to me. I have no business in predicting interest rates.

So my question is: Why does "prudent financial advice" recommend a bond ETF allocation for the purpose of diversifying one's portfolio into bonds? Bond ETFs appear to be a highly speculative "investment" that involves betting on interest rates, with no strong guarantees that the principal would remain intact. Please enlighten me, as I have so far avoided regular bond ETFs in favor of instruments with stronger guarantees of capital preservation: individual investment-grade bonds held to maturity, and investment-grade "target-maturity" bond ETFs held to liquidation.

If the preservation of principal is important, I fail to see any use of bond ETFs. Instead, I would construct a "bond ladder" consisting of individual bonds and "target-maturity" bond ETFs, all held to maturity/liquidation.

  • What happens when you want/need to sell an individual bond before maturity? – yoozer8 35 mins ago
  • @yoozer8 I make sure that I do not have to. Let's assume that I have to sell before maturity. Then, I would be facing the same problem as the bond ETF. However, the advantage is that if I don't sell, my payout is known in advance. The point is: with bond ETFs, I don't have the choice of holding to "maturity", whereas for individual bonds, I do. Here we have another advantage: choice. – Flux 28 mins ago
  • "Then, I would be facing the same problem as the bond ETF. " This isn't true - diversified ETF's are far more liquid than individual bonds, meaning you have the ability to sell more quickly, for a more accurate reflection of market price [low-liquidity securities will typically have a larger bid-ask spread implying mispricing if you need to liquidate immediately]. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 26 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon To avoid problems with liquidity, I would buy a target-maturity bond ETF instead of individual bonds. – Flux 23 mins ago
  • @flux I'm only comparing the difference between a single bond vs an ETF [without discussing the composition of that ETF], which it looks like you were mentioning. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 20 mins ago

