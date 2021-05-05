I'm trying to calculate the best mortgage to choose based on the NPV of total interest costs.
Assuming a home costs $1,000,000 and the mortgage term is 30 years:
|Down Payment
|Loan Principle
|Annual Interest
|Monthly Payment
|Total Interest
|Loan A
|$100,000
|$900,000
|3.75%
|$4,168
|$1,500,495
|Loan B
|$400,000
|$600,000
|2.85%
|$2,481
|$893,284
We can calculate the NPV of the difference in interest (Loan A - Loan B):
|Difference in Down Payment
|Difference in Total Interest
|Expected Return if Invested
|NPV of Difference in Total Interest
|$300,000
|$607,211
|10%
|$30,609
Based on these numbers, Loan A seems like the better choice. Saving $300,000 now is better than the NPV of Loan B's eventual interest savings ($30,609).
Is this a valid approach?
One thing I know I'm missing is the mortgage interest deduction for each loan. Does anyone know how to factor that into the NPV calculation?
Is there anything else I'm missing?
Thanks!