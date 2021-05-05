I'm trying to calculate the best mortgage to choose based on the NPV of total interest costs.

Assuming a home costs $1,000,000 and the mortgage term is 30 years:

Down Payment Loan Principle Annual Interest Monthly Payment Total Interest Loan A $100,000 $900,000 3.75% $4,168 $1,500,495 Loan B $400,000 $600,000 2.85% $2,481 $893,284

We can calculate the NPV of the difference in interest (Loan A - Loan B):

Difference in Down Payment Difference in Total Interest Expected Return if Invested NPV of Difference in Total Interest $300,000 $607,211 10% $30,609

Based on these numbers, Loan A seems like the better choice. Saving $300,000 now is better than the NPV of Loan B's eventual interest savings ($30,609).

Is this a valid approach?

One thing I know I'm missing is the mortgage interest deduction for each loan. Does anyone know how to factor that into the NPV calculation?

Is there anything else I'm missing?

Thanks!