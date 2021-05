I am under 18. I am from India. I do not have a bank account. I only have a phone number(not registered under my name). I also have passport, Aadhar card, etc. What are other requirements for using PayPal, Paytm, etc.?

I also want to know what is UPI and how it works? And will I be able to use the UPI facility for PayPal, Paytm, PhonePe, Google pay, etc.?

Are there any services which facilitate payments without the UPI?