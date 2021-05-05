I have applied for a job as a translator in a UK based company via Indeed, working from home. Everything about it looked legit - regular contact information, adresses, interview (even though conducted by phone), normal job hours, employment contract ecc.

Was hired for a probationary period of 30 days, first day went well and everything was fine and dandy (they gave me corporate email, access to their online platform and a translation task to complete). Come afternoon of the second day, I receive a task to register on 2 different sites and send confirmation.

[Links removed]

These are... money exchange platforms? I started asking questions and they told me it was standard procedure for their project managers to use these platforms to receive payment from clients and then distribute it to project participants (even though monthly salary is to be paid on my bank account?)

I am very nervous about all of this. Could this be a scam?