I have applied for a job as a translator in a UK based company via Indeed, working from home. Everything about it looked legit - regular contact information, adresses, interview (even though conducted by phone), normal job hours, employment contract ecc.

Was hired for a probationary period of 30 days, first day went well and everything was fine and dandy (they gave me corporate email, access to their online platform and a translation task to complete). Come afternoon of the second day, I receive a task to register on 2 different sites and send confirmation.

[Links removed]

These are... money exchange platforms? I started asking questions and they told me it was standard procedure for their project managers to use these platforms to receive payment from clients and then distribute it to project participants (even though monthly salary is to be paid on my bank account?)

I am very nervous about all of this. Could this be a scam?

  • Yes this is a scam. I will edit out the links to eliminate the benefit those sites would receive from having it linked to stackexchange. Full answer incoming. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 7 mins ago
    Some questions: Are you in the UK? Are you / will you be one of these "project managers"? If they're setting you up to receive money from "clients" and distribute it to others, that screams scam. If you're outside the UK, it might be an easy way to pay you, although (claiming) they will pay you via your bank account makes that dubious. – TripeHound 5 mins ago
  • I am outside the UK, sorry for not clarifying earlier. They told me (and wrote on the contract) that the payment was to be received on my bank account (for which they asked for an IBAN) – NewG 3 mins ago
Never transfer money 'on behalf of' someone else. Never personally register for something that requires you to perform cash transactions in your own name, on behalf of your company.

If you haven't gotten paid yet, I would immediately demand payment by the method already agreed - which per your answer is your bank account. Changing payment terms like this is common scam work. They may be simply trying to get free translation work out of you, while they also set you up to either participate in money laundering, or otherwise steal money from you in various ways.

