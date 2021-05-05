Which is more expensive, buying house or condo?

Purchasing a condo typically requires input of monthly condo fees - these pay for things like common areas, perhaps security, perhaps some utilities, and likely some type of common repair fund for future maintenance. Purchase a 'freehold' unit [whether a house, or freehold townhouse, etc.], typically has no monthly maintenance fees, but the burden of performing those actions is on you.

ie: if you own a house, you have to perform yard maintenance or pay someone to do it, and if you're in a condo-townhouse, the condo board probably pays someone to do everyone's yards at the same time, and charges each unit for the expense.

In a case where you would otherwise pay someone to do it for your house, then a condo might be cheaper because a good condo board can achieve nice group rates for maintenance. As well, if you own a house you probably don't put money every year into a '20-year roof repair fund' [but this could be a good idea though most don't], so seeing the monthly condo fee going to future repairs can seem expensive but might just be the same cost you would otherwise pay, spread out over time instead of all at once when damage happens.

If your condo has amenities you do use, it might be cheaper than the alternative - ie: maybe your fee includes $50 for gym maintenance, and you would otherwise pay $75 for a gym membership, this portion saves you money.

If your condo has amenities you don't use, these fees can add up quickly - maybe $100 / month for pool maintenance, etc.

As to initial costs - costs per square foot of a condo are typically higher than an equivalent house in the same area, but given the size is smaller it might be cheaper in total, so you might have a smaller mortgage.

All this depends on the specific unit, these are generalities. A penthouse might cost $5M in a medium-sized city's downtown core, vs a house for $100k waaaaaaay out in a rural area past the suburbs.