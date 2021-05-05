0

We have been saving a little every month into our daughter's 529 account since she was born. She is now 10 years old, and the account balance is about $25,000. We intend to continue to make regular deposits into this account for another 10 years.

I (dad) still owe about $2,400 in student loans.

Does the 2019 SECURE Act allow me to (1) change the beneficiary from my daughter to me on this 529 account, (2) use the account to pay off my existing student loans, (3) change the account beneficiary back to my daughter - without any federal tax penalties? (I'm in California, so there are no state tax considerations.)

Improve this question
New contributor
Martin in Cal is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • what state? Some states allow you to make a tax deduction on state income taxes for 529 contributions. Some put a minimum time the money must be in the account. – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago
  • @mhoran_psprep given the username I'd suggest California. – Vicky 53 mins ago

Your Answer

Martin in Cal is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.