We have been saving a little every month into our daughter's 529 account since she was born. She is now 10 years old, and the account balance is about $25,000. We intend to continue to make regular deposits into this account for another 10 years.

I (dad) still owe about $2,400 in student loans.

Does the 2019 SECURE Act allow me to (1) change the beneficiary from my daughter to me on this 529 account, (2) use the account to pay off my existing student loans, (3) change the account beneficiary back to my daughter - without any federal tax penalties? (I'm in California, so there are no state tax considerations.)