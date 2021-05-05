I have just realized that if I ever sell my Bitcoin for fiat, the Swedish government is going to tax 30% of it. Yes, it's "only" on the "gains", but since I primarily bought them for next to nothing long ago, and did a lot of messy and confusing things over the years to gain more of them which I'm not eager to attempt to calculate, not to mention I lost most of them, I'm just going to assume and count on it being 30% of the amount, period.

I already am not Bitcoin-rich even if I had to pay zero taxes, which is what I naively presumed for the longest time. I only just now found out that this kind of law exists at all. I never had a clue that you actually have to pay taxes other than automatically when you work and get a salary, or buy items in a store, etc.

So, now I'm wondering, is it legal and possible for me to just register a bank account in some country such as Monaco or Switzerland (or whatever stable country has the best laws) and convert my Bitcoin to fiat there, and then use that money to buy a house here in Sweden?

Of course, I highly suspect that the answer is "no", but what exactly stops somebody from doing this? Do you need to physically live in the country where you have a bank account? Then what about all those rich people you always hear about who somehow keep their money far away on some island or whatever and don't have to pay taxes where they actually live?