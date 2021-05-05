I started doing dividend re-investment and as my spouse's brokerage account was at a different brokerage, so I noticed the different price for same etf e.g QQQ .

One of the brokerage gave reinvestment price at $338.87 and the other one gave $339.58804 per share.

It seems minute difference, but want to know what should be the crystal clear price as I guess these new shares might be issued by the issuer, so all brokerage should give same price. Is there any rule ?

on a secondary note, what is the experience of other members as comment.