I'm working on a loan in California and the bank will offer me a discounted rate if I have more assets on deposit with them.

I have the assets on deposit with vanguard in admiral shares (so not readily transferable to the other bank) I could liquidate those and move the money into the bank, then move it back to the same funds at vanguard later.

Capital gains will be substantial, and since I'm not actually extracting any capital I'm hoping not to pay them. Is there a path through this?