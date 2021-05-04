I incorporated an LLC as a non resident non etbus sole owner and one of my clients is asking for a W9. When I offered a W8 instead, they declined and stated I need to provide them the W9. I’m looking for resources to tell them I should not send them one but the IRS is vague and some blogposts say this but doesn’t seem to convince them.

Should I provide them a W9 with the LLC EIN even if the LLC is a disregarded pass trough entity or should I insist the W8 is the only form I can provide?

AFAIK the W9 for pass trough LLCs should be filled with personal info and not the company name, EIN and address, meaning I will 1. Fill the form incorrectly or 2. Need an ITIN/SSN I don’t currently have.