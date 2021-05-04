I am 61 years old and I don't want to withdraw money from my 401k too soon. I am wondering at what age can I take money from the 401K without being subject to penalty?
Thanks
Penalties only apply to certain distributions prior to the age of 59 1/2 years. You're 61, so you no longer need to qualify your withdrawals.
Generally, distributions of elective deferrals cannot be made until one of the following occurs:
- You die, become disabled, or otherwise have a severance from employment.
- The plan terminates and no successor defined contribution plan is established or maintained by the employer.
- You reach age 59½ or incur a financial hardship.
(Source: https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/401k-resource-guide-plan-participants-general-distribution-rules)
Keep in mind that you will be required to withdraw money sometime in the next 10 years or so, depending on when you retire or turn 72.