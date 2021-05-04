I was reading this article on Biden's new tax plans and had a few questions. They propose the following situation where these new laws would come into play.

Consider, for example, an entrepreneur who started a business decades ago that’s now worth $100 million. Under the current tax regime, the business would pass to the family without a capital gains tax. Instead, the value of the business would be “stepped-up,” or adjusted to its current value, and the heirs would only pay a capital gain if they later sold at a higher valuation.

Under Biden’s plan, the family would immediately owe a capital gains tax of $42.96 million upon death, reflecting the capital gains rate of 39.6%, plus the net investment income tax of 3.8%, minus the $1 million exemption, according to the Tax Foundation.

In addition, if the estate tax remains unchanged, the family would also face an estate tax of 40% on the $57.04 million of remaining value of the assets. Including exemptions, the estate tax would amount to $18.13 million.

The combined estate tax and capital gains tax liability would total $61.10 million, reflecting a combined effective tax rate of just over 61% on the original $100 million asset, according to the Tax Foundation. The rate could go even higher when including potential state capital gains and estate taxes.