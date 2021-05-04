There have been articles written, Nike paid no Federal Income tax in 2020. However, looking at its Annual Report below, I see income taxes. So how are these news articles saying this?
- https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/02/business/economy/zero-corporate-tax.html
- https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nike-fedex-among-companies-paid-190037607.html
I am seeing Income Taxes.
- https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/default.aspx
- https://s1.q4cdn.com/806093406/files/doc_financials/2020/ar/NKE-FY20-10K.pdf