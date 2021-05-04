0

There have been articles written, Nike paid no Federal Income tax in 2020. However, looking at its Annual Report below, I see income taxes. So how are these news articles saying this?

  1. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/02/business/economy/zero-corporate-tax.html
  2. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nike-fedex-among-companies-paid-190037607.html

I am seeing Income Taxes.

  1. https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/default.aspx
  2. https://s1.q4cdn.com/806093406/files/doc_financials/2020/ar/NKE-FY20-10K.pdf

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
mattsmith5 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Income Tax Expense is not just Federal - it's any income tax, which for Nike includes State and Foreign taxes. If you look at Note 9 of the report you'll see a breakdown in which their federal income tax is actually negative, which may be how they ended up on the NY Times list.

In addition, income tax expense does not necessarily equal income tax paid. Companies have various ways of deferring income tax so that it's accounted for in one year but actually paid in future years. So even a company with a positive income tax expense may not pay it until future years. Whether the NYT criteria is tax accrued or tax paid I have no idea (and don't care) - it's behind a pay wall.

Improve this answer
1
  • interesting, I will research further, just reviewing the integrity and accuracy of news sites, thanks – mattsmith5 5 mins ago

Your Answer

mattsmith5 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.