Two questions on bonds:
- Why is finding stock prices and charts so easy whereas for corporate bonds is so hard? Do you know a good website like TradingView that does the same for corporate bonds (a screener that works, good charts and paper trading)?
- On the only bond screener I have found, there are bonds with very high yields (over 1000% and up to 100000%), some of these are even triple A rated and are from reputable institutions, why is that? I know there is no free lunch, so would they pay that much in relation to price? Are these mispriced opportunities or the screener is just wrong in its computations?