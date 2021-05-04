0

Two questions on bonds:

  1. Why is finding stock prices and charts so easy whereas for corporate bonds is so hard? Do you know a good website like TradingView that does the same for corporate bonds (a screener that works, good charts and paper trading)?
  2. On the only bond screener I have found, there are bonds with very high yields (over 1000% and up to 100000%), some of these are even triple A rated and are from reputable institutions, why is that? I know there is no free lunch, so would they pay that much in relation to price? Are these mispriced opportunities or the screener is just wrong in its computations?
  • Regarding the corporate bonds: is there any particular country you are interested in? – Flux 57 mins ago
    "Why is finding stock prices and charts so easy whereas for corporate bonds is so hard?" — Most bonds trade over-the-counter, not on exchanges. – Flux 55 mins ago

