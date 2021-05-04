I am just under 18 and I want to become rich but I do not know much about money. Being from a developing country, I don't know how banks and other financial institutions actually work, and what are the government policies related to finance.

I am looking for learning materials about basic financial concepts like money, banks, debt, income, taxes, insurance etc. and more practical tutorials on how to deal with money such as how to open a bank account, how to deposit cash, what are cards (like credit card, debit card, etc.) and how to make transactions and so on.

Most of the young people like me do not have any financial literacy initially and end up in a debt traps. Please help me avoid the same.