This is similar to another question (here)... but I'm not sure if the answer is the same.

I work in the oilfield and I mine cryptocurrency. Because of the current crypto bull cycle the income from each is roughly the same in 2021 to-date. Combined, it will be far exceed the cap.

I was stressing to create an LLC with an S-corp tax election to limit my tax liability. But if my SE Tax will be limited due to exceeding the cap I don't believe I have to concern myself with the LLC this year.

Is this addressed in the 1040 schedules, or would I have to pay in and then file Form 843?

Self-Employment Tax (like FICA tax) consists of Social Security tax and Medicare tax. The Social Security tax part of it is capped (for 2020 at $137,000) along with the Social Security tax withheld from your job, and this is reflected in 2020 form 1040 Schedule SE lines 7-10.

The Medicare tax part of Self-Employment Tax is not capped (and in fact at sufficiently high incomes you have to pay Additional Medicare Tax).

