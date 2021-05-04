Several years ago, I was in a terrible relationship in which my girlfriend fraudulently opened a credit card in my name. I forget the specifics, but she ended up transferring the full cash advance on the card into one of her accounts at another bank. When I found out about the card, I questioned my bank regarding the account to which my money was transferred. I asked for the account number or name of the entity on that account, and they refused to give me that information.

Further, my debit card was stolen by her on a few occasions. I asked the bank for the ATM security footage and they wouldn't give it to me. Then, she even wrote herself a check out of my account. When I asked who cashed the check, they wouldn't tell me.

Then, my best friend just recently had his account drained. Apparently, the thieves have his SSN, account #, DOB, etc. His account was through Bank of America. The thieves transferred money out of his account to another BoA account. When he asked for the information or a name associated to the thieving account, they refused. When he talked to their fraud department, he asked them if they were interested pursuing the thieving account. They said that was not what their department did.

So, my question is, why do banks seem so unwilling to deal with fraud? Now, I admit, many factors may apply here. For example, the largest fraudulent transaction by my ex was probably $400. Including the maxed out credit card she took out under name, and all other charges, she cost the bank probably $7,000 over 9 months. Likewise, my best friend was robbed of $5,100. So, it could just be that such low-level fraud is not worth the bank's time. But, I would think this adds up to a lot of money. But, then again, I have no idea if banks can write off these losses, and if so, how much net financial damage it does to the banks, and whether it is appreciable.