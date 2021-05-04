What are some trading strategies that have high probability of small profits and a low probability of a catastrophic loss? I believe there is an academic term to describe a trading system that shows small consistent profits, while the risk of a complete loss lurks around the corner. The typical equity curve of such a strategy resembles a straight upward-sloping line (i.e. small but consistent profits), with a cliff at the end that represents a huge loss.

What is the proper term for such a trading system? Could you give some concrete examples (i.e. hypothetical portfolio constructions) that implement such a risky trading system?