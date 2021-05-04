0

In the US, when a director, officer or 10 percent owner buys or sells shares in the company they work for (insder buy/sell) a Form-4 or Form-5 must be submitted to SEC, and can be found on the EDGAR DB website

What is the equivilant in the UK?

Improve this question
New contributor
rossco is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

rossco is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.