0

What happens if you daytrade some cryptos, while keeping others for a year?

Will the CoinBase report to the IRS that you owe short term capital gains on some but long term on others?

Improve this question
New contributor
Gregory Magarshak is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Gregory Magarshak is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.