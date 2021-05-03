I always thought that since US was the best economy in the world, it's currency ( $ ) would be the most 'expensive' - i.e holds the most worth all over the globe.

But apparently, swiss francs ( CHF ) are costlier than USD (as of the time of writing, a difference of 10 cents ) however, the economy of Switzerland is nothing comparable to US.

So how does is a currency's worth determined, if it's not based on the host's economy? Like in history, we see people buying bread with a truckload of notes (which happens due to the state's bad economy - like the german mark after WW2) so I assumed it's directly connected to economic growth.