After I learned that Venmo uses Plaid and monitors all transactions, I wanted to remove all access to the bank, but Venmo decided to put account on lock preventing me from doing that, and to remove the lock I'm being asked to send them more information. However, If I recall correctly plaid uses plain credentials, so If I were to change my bank password would that end Venmo bank account link?