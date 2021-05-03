I was looking for graphs of backwardation and contango but I've found seemingly contradictory image results:

For instance this image and this one show contago on top, but this one shows it on the bottom.

Then there's this graph which makes it even more confusing by widening the spread nearer to maturity which makes no sense. Is the y-axis always a spot price, an expected future price, or a contract price?

Could somebody help explain this? I'm trying to understand both. During the 2020 oil crash, when investors were worried about carrying costs / delivery, and the price went to zero, was this backwardation and which graph above would apply?