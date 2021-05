On yahoo finance you can download historical data for a currency as a CSV. As currency markets are open 24 hours in the week (except Friday) - is the open and close time taken as 00:00 each day? What timezone is used for this?

Also - I noticed the price at close and open are different, so does the open of the next day get adjusted like with other stocks even though this would happen almost instantly at midnight, or is there a gap in the times used - ie 00:00 and 00:15?