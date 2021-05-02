I am looking to buy a condo, but I am having trouble finding out information about the condominium complexes I am looking at, and knowing what information to trust.

Several of the places I am looking at have good reviews on google (over 4 stars with several dozen reviews), but I do not know if I can trust those because I think the people doing the reviews have a vested interest in the place having high reviews. Even looking at the individual reviews to try and find people who used to live in the building and have since left seems like a bad strategy because if someone had a terrible experience they are more likely to leave a review than if someone had just a good experience, hence skewing the data. Furthermore, there are just not many such reviews of past departed residents anyways, hence my sample size would be too small.

Additionally, I cannot find any reviews whatsoever for one of the places I am looking at. Are there any good websites for reviews?