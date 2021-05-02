0

I have saved some money that I would like to use in the next 1-3 years to start a company. In the meantime I would like to make sure that inflation does not eat up into my accumulated capital. I am fine with any configuration that just tracks inflation i.e. perfectly fine with 0% real returns if I can really lower my risk (not more than 5-10% real capital loss).

Given the current environment however I am a bit at a loss at how to achieve that. Two main risks I worry about are inflation and rising rates.

Cash - will get crushed by inflation Bonds - will get crushed by inflation && rising rates Stocks - might survive inflation but will get crushed by rising rates

Something like VTIP seems ideal, short term bonds that are inflation-protected. Avg. maturity is 2.7 years which will incur some capital loss under rising rates, but losses would be limited. A couple of questions:

  1. Does this actually satisfy my constraint i.e. 0% real return in next 0-3 years with very minimal risk or am I missing something?

  2. What are good EUR/GBP/JPY equivalents? I want some more currency exposure. IBCI [1] is going in that direction, but the avg. weighted maturity is almost 9 years which I'm not comfortable with (significant capital loss for e.g. a 2% yield increase).

  3. I have around 15% of my money in gold. Should I raise or lower this given the objective above?

  4. Is there any way to get exposure to commodities in a simple way (e.g. not get USO crushed as so many retail investors got last year when they wanted to bet on oil).

  5. Any other comments or ideas?

[1] https://www.ishares.com/ch/individual/en/products/251739/ishares-euro-inflation-linked-government-bond-ucits-etf

Improve this question
1
  • The given link has a bond duration of 8.70 years. Take a look at U.S. ticker STIP with a bond duration of 2.69 years. – S Spring 50 secs ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.