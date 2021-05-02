Advice please: I am considering going all in with the following TOTAL STOCK MARKET index funds on the stock portion of my portfolio. Good idea? Here is "my plan":

Vanguard Institutional Index Fund (VINIX). Tracks the S & P 500.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (VTSMX)

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (VGTSX)

I am 5 years from retirement, currently have 60%/40% stocks/bonds (I plan on keeping bonds in my portfolio). The question above is in the context of the stock portion of my portfolio. Is it a good idea to choose these THREE total stock market funds. They are the only ones available via my 401K (which offers 90% Vanguard funds). Thanks in advance for your help.