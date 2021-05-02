I read in the book Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh that,"NBFCs are fast emerging as an important segment of Indian financial system. It is an heterogeneous group of institutions performing financial intermediation in a variety of ways, like accepting deposits, making loans and advances,leasing and hire purchase etc."I am extremely unfamiliar with the financial terms a slight help about this will be highly appreciated."
Which terms specifically? – glibdud 44 mins ago
@glibdud "variety of ways, like accepting deposits, making loans and advances,leasing and hire purchase" – Rajorshi Koyal 25 mins ago
Reserve Bank of India: FAQ: All you wanted to know about NBFCs – Flux 20 mins ago