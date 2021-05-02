How much could charge if the signed lease doesn't specify how much could be the early termination fee..?
State and local laws differ from place to place. Usually if you break the lease, the landlord is required to attempt to re-rent the property. But you have to continue paying rent until the property is re-rented. Here's a tenants' rights website for Wisconsin tenants, for example of typical laws.
Next time, you can negotiate before signing a lease to include an early termination clause in the agreement.