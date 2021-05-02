0

How much could charge if the signed lease doesn't specify how much could be the early termination fee..?

0

State and local laws differ from place to place. Usually if you break the lease, the landlord is required to attempt to re-rent the property. But you have to continue paying rent until the property is re-rented. Here's a tenants' rights website for Wisconsin tenants, for example of typical laws.

Next time, you can negotiate before signing a lease to include an early termination clause in the agreement.

