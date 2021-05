I had 100 stock of x $10 each in account 1 bought on January 1. I sold 30 of them in loss at $5 in February 15. Then I bought 1 stock of x in $4 on February 20 in account 2. Then I sold remaining 70 of account 1 in $4.5 in February 28. And I am still holding position in account 2. Does this trigger wash sale? How much and in how many stocks/amount? Please advice?