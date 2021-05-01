I live in UK and only pay taxes here. Every year I need to submit my self assessment but until now I only had my regular job, so all taxes were paid at source and I simply had to report this in the self assessment.

Starting this year I have opened a website where I have a private area that people can access if they pay a monthly subscription. So essentially I am selling a service online and I would like to understand how is this activity taxed?

I still have my regular job so I will still report my income in the self assessment but I was wondering if the additional income I get through the website subscriptions will need to be added to my regular income (and taxed accordingly) or if they can be classified and taxed differently.