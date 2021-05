I have other income that is listed on Schedule 1.

Schedule 1 Form line 8 state list type and amount.

Turbo Tax enters "other income 1099-misc".

I want to override the text and put my text in that will describe this "other income" as I believe this would be beneficial for return (potential audit flag removed).

If possible, what are the steps to override the text that Turbo Tax forces onto line 8 of Schedule 1.