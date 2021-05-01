13 days is more than a week to expiry, so does the option have the term "Weekly"?

The standard used to be one expiration per month (3rd Friday of each month). In 2005 the CBOE piloted weekly options. They are called weeklies because instead of one expiration per month there's one expiration per week.

You'll also see some people refer to dailies, for example SPY has Monday and Wednesday expirations in addition to Friday. Those are actually considered weeklies as well, just Monday-expiring and Wednesday-expiring weeklies rather than having the standard Friday expiration. There can also be quarterlies and LEAPS (Long-term equity anticipation securities) that don't conform to the monthly standard. The availability of more frequent expirations is driven by demand.

If you look at higher dte options you'll see that weeklies aren't available as far out as monthlies. Due to their popularity monthlies will tend to have greater liquidity.

Also what does "100" at the end stands for?

The options contract is for the sale/purchase of 100 shares.