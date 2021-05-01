Suppose I have made a list of hedge funds that are known to successfully follow a particular style of longer-term investing (e.g. long-term momentum, or value, or ...). I notice that this group of funds will often buy or sell the same stocks in the same quarter. I would like to copy these "consensus picks". Advantages:
- Low minimum investment requirement (e.g. 1 share).
- Avoids hedge fund management fees.
- Peace of mind due to the consensus.
What are the disadvantages of this particular method of "copycat investing"?