While aging I kept my student lifestyle while starting to have a salary, along with inheritance income. This led me after a few years to accumulate approximately 20k€ for which I don't have immediate usage, and that are currently on my checking account. I think this not the best usage I may do of it.

But what are the options I have with such an amount?

Currently I don't have specific project. I have a car, rent my apartment, and have no debt if that matters.