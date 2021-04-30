Great answer (mirror) by penguinise:

You can't.

The article is referring to the provisions of Section 1043 of the Code, whereby you can defer the realization of capital gains, but only if:

You are an officer or employee of the Executive Branch or a judicial officer of the federal government of the United States, or a spouse or minor dependent thereof, and

You are required to sell or dispose of property in order to maintain compliance with federal law, and

You use the proceeds to purchase obligations of the United States, or other designated securities approved by the Office of Government Ethics.

The only comparable provision for regular citizens is reinvestment in a qualified opportunity zone, per Section 1400Z-2 (mirror).