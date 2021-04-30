Kerry's huge stock portfolio was largely held through a trust affiliated with his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry, heiress to the Heinz food processing fortune.
- He reported liquidating between $4.2 million and $15 million in stock holdings last month.
- Federal ethics rules could permit Kerry to defer capital gains taxes on those sales by reinvesting the money in "permitted" assets such as treasury bonds or exchange-traded funds. It was not immediately clear whether Kerry had done so or planned to.
What kind of ETFs can be used by individual investors to defer capital gains taxes by investing in it? E.g. all treasury ETFs? Some subset of it?