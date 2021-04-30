(Background: in March 2020, I received a corrected 1099 for tax year 2019 from Robinhood.)

How late could a corporation like Robinhood file a corrected 1099 if they made an error? The 1099 I received for tax year 2020 is missing some options, though I might simply not be understanding how options are used in calculating taxes. I haven't filed my taxes yet, because I don't want to have to file an amended return if Robinhood were to send me a corrected 1099, so I am wondering how late I should wait to see if Robinhood sends me a corrected 1099 before filing my taxes.