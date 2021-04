Let's suppose I've bought some shares on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and I did it through my broker X in some country A . Then a disaster had happened in country A (volcano eruption, war etc.) and country A stop existing and so broker X , because it has only license and offices in country X .

What will happen to my shares which I bought through broker X , can I recover them somehow in USA? If it's become clear that country A will never exist again, can NYSE emit shares bought by broker X again?