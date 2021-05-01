2

eBay's 2018 10-K filing declares a net revenue for 2018 of $10.746 billion.

eBay's 2020 10-K filing declares a net revenue for 2018 of $8.650 billion.

Why is there a discrepancy?

The revenue was adjusted because of discontinued operations:

  • In 2019, eBay sold its StubHub business.
  • In 2020, eBay sold its Classifieds business.
2018 revenue (in billions)
StubHub 1.083
Classifieds 1.013

10.746 - 1.083 - 1.013 = 8.650

Revenues from discontinued operations were subtracted to make the 2018 revenue more comparable with the 2020 revenue.

Reference: eBay 2020 Form 10-K filing (Note 4 — Discontinued Operations)

