eBay's 2018 10-K filing declares a net revenue for 2018 of $10.746 billion.
eBay's 2020 10-K filing declares a net revenue for 2018 of $8.650 billion.
Why is there a discrepancy?
The revenue was adjusted because of discontinued operations:
|2018 revenue (in billions)
|StubHub
|1.083
|Classifieds
|1.013
10.746 - 1.083 - 1.013 = 8.650
Revenues from discontinued operations were subtracted to make the 2018 revenue more comparable with the 2020 revenue.
Reference: eBay 2020 Form 10-K filing (Note 4 — Discontinued Operations)