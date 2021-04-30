I was thinking if I should invest in some mutual funds using low-interest rate debt. But then I read this Q&A: Why are daily rebalanced inverse/leveraged ETFs bad for long term investing?

If I use my loan on regular mutual funds, can I avoid the daily rebalancing effect from leveraged mutual funds? If so, is it also good for long-term investment, unlike leveraged mutual funds?

Are there any other differences between leveraged mutual funds and loan-fueled regular mutual funds?

I think I don't quite understand the "daily rebalancing". What's different between with and without daily rebalancing?