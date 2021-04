I just filled out a French tax declaration, and even if the text would be in English I would not have understood most of it. Why are tax declaration still so extremely complicated?

With the possibility of computers and internet it should be easy to create easy to fill out tax declarations. The site could ask if you have some extra income, extra outcome - and if not, skip the looooong list of incomprehensible questions.

Why are tax declaration still so inhumanly complicated?